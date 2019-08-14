Friends of the Wiesner Community Chapel will hold a reunion Sunday, Aug. 18, beginning at 11 a.m. Please bring a dish to pass, a lawn chair and an auction item. The reunion will be held at the new home of the chapel, Hungry Hollow, on the corner of Highway 25 and 19th Ave., Rice Lake.
