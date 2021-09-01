An observant citizen, a Barron resident and a County Sheriff’s deputy joined forces early Saturday morning, Aug. 28, 2021, to help a lost driver get home safely, according to Barron County Sheriff’s Department dispatch logs.
A citizen called 911 shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday to report seeing a red sedan going west at only 35 mph (in a 55-mph zone) on U.S. Hwy. 8, near Poskin.
A sheriff’s deputy picked up the call, found the vehicle, and stopped it on U.S. Hwy. 8 in Almena. The driver told the officer she was very confused and didn’t know where she was. She told the deputy she had been driving all day trying to get back to her home in Webster.
The deputy reported he would call some local friends and ended up taking the woman to a home in Barron, at about 2 a.m. Saturday. The homeowner said she would work on getting the lost driver back home.
In the meantime, the deputy contacted the Burnett County Sheriff’s Department, in the event that the Webster resident had been reported missing.
After spending the night with her friend, the Webster driver got home safely by 11:30 a.m. Saturday. She followed her friend to Spooner, and was able to finish the return trip on her own, dispatch logs said.
