The curtains will part for the 61st season of the Red Barn Theatre with five new shows beginning June 1.
The Red Barn, the well known community theatre in northwestern Wisconsin, is located northeast of Rice Lake at the intersection of Highway 48 and County Road M. All five productions of this season will offer ten performances, with none on Sundays.
Theatre goers are bound to enjoy the opening show, Aboveboard. A fresh new comedy by Peter Bloedel and Emily Kimbal and directed Brandon Brown, the show will run from June 1–June 11.
The laughs begin when food starts disappearing from Nick’s apartment fridge and he suspects his best friend and neighbor, Milo. When Milo refuses to confess, Nick installs a camera to catch the thief and finds an unlikely trespasser.
Laughs will continue with the Red Barn’s second show, Halfway There, June 22-July 2 written by prolific Canadian playwright Norm Foster and directed by Rick Snyder. There is no such thing as a secret in Stewiacke, Nova Scotia, especially when four longtime friends meet for coffee every day.
The ladies know everybody’s business and don’t hesitate to offer their unfiltered opinions. When a heartbroken doctor moves to town to take a temporary job at the clinic, the friends get involved and also take a second look into their own love lives.
The first musical of the season is Company, July 13-23, which was created by George Furth and Stephen Sondheim, and will be directed by Cathy Jones Wolf.
On the night of his 35th birthday, confirmed bachelor Robert contemplates his bachelor status. Over the course of a series of dinners, drinks and even a wedding, his friends explain the pros and cons of married life. The musical features a brilliantly brisk and energetic score containing many of Stephen Sondheim’s best-known songs.
The classic, Bus Stop, returns to the Red Barn stage as the fourth production. Written by William Inge and directed by Kathy Fladten, this Tony award winner runs from Aug. 3–Aug. 13.
In the middle of a howling snowstorm, a bus out of Kansas City pulls up at a small roadside diner. All roads are blocked, and the weary travelers on board have to take refuge in the diner. Cherie, a nightclub singer, has the most to worry about. She’s being pursued by “a young cowboy with all the romantic finesse of a rodeo bull.” As a counterpoint to the main romance, the proprietor of the cafe and the bus driver find time to develop a friendship of their own.
The fifth and final production of the 2022 season will be the hilarious Don’t Hug Me, We’re Married, a musical comedy by Phil and Paul Olson and directed by Terry Weisner on stage Aug. 24–Sept. 3
In a northwoods bar in Bunyan Bay, Minn., owners Gunner and Clara Johnson have been married “a long time.” The romance has left the marriage, and Clara would like to get it back. At the same time, Bernice, the pretty waitress, gets engaged to Arvid, a karaoke salesman. Gunner’s twin sister, Trigger, comes to town and proposes to Kanute, a local business icon. It’s wedding chaos.
Starting May 1, reservations may be made by phone, 715-234-8301, or online at redbarntheatre-ricelake.com or by mail to RBT, 824 N Wisconsin Ave., Rice Lake, WI, 54868. Reservations for the musicals will be taken beginning June 10.
Single admission tickets are $18, and season tickets may be purchased for $72.
Gift certificates for season tickets are available in Chetek at Ohde’s Pharmacy, in Rice Lake at Baribeau Implement, Dairy State Bank, Johnson Bank at CENEX Drive and Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce, and in Cumberland at Cumberland Federal Bank and in Spooner at Spooner Outlet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.