One fatality has been reported among several crashes on snow-covered roads Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Kyle Vadner, a 23-year-old man from Cumberland, was killed when he lost control of his vehicle and it collided with a tanker truck on Hwy. 48 near Rice Lake, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash was reported at 7:55 p.m. just west of Rice Lake near 18 3/4 Street.
Initial investigation showed that the SUV was eastbound when it lost control and collided with the westbound tanker truck. The truck was driven by Aram Khardian Jr., a 50-year-old Barron man, who was uninjured.
Names were not released as of press time Tuesday, pending notification of family.
Hwy. 48 at the scene of the crash was closed until 11 a.m.
Personnel responded from the sheriff’s department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Marshfield Medical Center Ambulance, and the Rice Lake police and fire departments.
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald stated, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those involved, and special thanks to Swant Towing and S&R Towing for their quick response and extra help with this serious crash.”
He added, “Roads continue to deteriorate in Barron County with the snow. Please take your time if you have to drive. If you can stay home, please do so.”
