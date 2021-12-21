By Ryan Urban
The latest item on a list of uses for Barron County’s $8.7 million in federal COVID-19 funds are designed to curb speeding on Hwy. M near Chetek.
The County Board voted Friday, Dec. 10, to use some of the funds to buy speed sign boards to post along the road where the speed limit drops from 55 mph to 35 mph.
The section of road is at the bridge between Ojaski (Mud) Lake and Pokegama Lake, where there are nearby campgrounds, resorts and taverns.
“If we don’t get the public to recognize it, we’re going to have an accident,” said board chairman Louie Okey.
Studies show that speed boards are effective at getting drivers to slow down.
The passed resolution allots up to $10,750 for the equipment.
Barron County is receiving approximately $8.7 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. Funds can be spent in various ways, including projects that benefit public safety, tourism, housing and transportation.
So far the county has allotted funds to ATV/snowmobile trail maps, highway maps, personal protective equipment for county workers, legal and financial consulting fees, and IT equipment for the Department of Health & Human Services.
Much larger expenditures are still in the works.
The county is also considering spending on broadband infrastructure and upgrading public housing.
The Barron County Housing Authority wants to upgrade and renovate 70 county-owned apartments for low- and middle-income residents.
Three county departments have approached the county to consider pay increases for staff who work at Justice Center, Sheriff’s Department and Health and Human Services Department, citing ARPA guidelines that allow such increases for essential workers.
In other business, the county board approved a resolution to enter into settlement agreements with opioid manufacturers and distributors.
The settlement was reached with drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and three national pharmaceutical distributors — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson — to safeguard them from lawsuits against their role in the opioid crisis.
Litigation of the crisis is ongoing, involving other manufacturers, retailers and health care providers.
In this case, Barron County is receiving $1.3 million over 18 years.
The funds are meant for use in opioid addiction prevention programs, meaning about $70,000 per year to be used by the Department of Health & Human Services.
