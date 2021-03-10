The start date for bridge re-decking on the Hwy. M Bridge over German Creek has been announced by the Barron County Highway Department. The project is located east of Cameron, approximately 200 feet south of Hwy 8. The project start date is Monday, March 29, with an anticipated completion date of June 11, 2021.
Hwy. M will be closed to traffic for entirety of the project. The signed detour route will be Hwy. 8 east to Cameron, south on Hwy. SS to Chetek, east and north on Hwy. D to Hwy. M, then north on Hwy. M.
This project will be for bridge re-decking which includes excavation, base aggregate dense, asphaltic paving, restoration, erosion control, traffic control and all incidental items necessary to complete the work. This project is partially funded using County Highway Improvement Discretionary funding.
Drivers are reminded to pay attention in work zones as conditions may change. Use of hand-held devices, such as cell phones, in a work zone is against the law. Please help protect yourself and all construction personnel by putting down your phone and paying attention to the road.
