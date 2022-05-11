COVID risk in Barron County has been reclassified to ‘Medium,’ according to the CDC’s community levels scale. One new death and 52 new cases were reported in the weekly report from Barron County Public Health on Friday, May 6. That is down from 77 cases the previous week. The death toll is now at 138.
Masking, limiting indoor gatherings and vaccine booster doses are encouraged by public health officials.
COVID-19 testing remains available at health care providers, pharmacies and at Barron County Public Health. The testing site is at 410 E. La Salle Ave. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The PCR testing, with results back in 1-2 days, can be scheduled at cur.tv/barron.
Home testing kits can be ordered at www.covid.gov/tests.
To find a vaccination location near you, visit Vaccines.gov or call 211 or 877-947-2211.
