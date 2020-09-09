The Blue Hills Genealogical Society will start work documenting the gravestones at Zion Lutheran Cemetery near Almena on Monday, Sept. 14, at 3 p.m. You do not need to be a Society member to help. Bring your camera, work clothes, pencils, and scrub brushes.
To get to the cemetery from Barron, take Highway 8 west to County Road P in Almena. Turn north (right) onto P and stay straight onto 6th St. Travel to 17th Ave. and turn left onto 17th Ave. The Cemetery is about 1.75 miles down 17th Ave. on the left across the street from the church.
The Society Resource Library is available for research by appointment with Rosella Amundson at pla@charter.net , 715-537-5760. For more research information, check out the Society website at www.bhgsbc.org.
