Events that take place thousands of miles away can have a direct effect on daily life in northwestern Wisconsin.
A drop in blood donations caused by Hurricane Dorian has prompted the American Red Cross to invite area residents to donate blood at two Barron locations later this month.
They include:
• 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Barron County Government Center, 335 E. Monroe Ave.
• 12 noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the Barron Area Community Center, 800 Memorial Drive.
According to the Red Cross, there is a special need for types O and B blood in the wake of the hurricane. Financial donations are also needed.
To donate blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org call (800) 733-2767, or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donations are accepted at the website, the 800 number or by texting the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
