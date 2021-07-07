A fundraiser for the Barron County Shop With A Cop program is back after a year hiatus.
The 6th annual Barron County Cops & Robbers Donut Dash is Saturday, July 17, at the Barron County Fairgrounds.
The event will honor fallen officers. All registered participants can run/walk in honor of a fallen officer by wearing a sticker that contains the name and photo of a fallen officer. All of the fallen officers in the U.S. for the last year will be represented.
The run/walk will start just inside the entrance to the fairgrounds. The Cops & Robbers Donut Dash 5K is put on by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
All the proceeds from the event go to the Barron County Law Enforcement Foundation and are used directly to fund the Shop With A Cop program.
Even with the pandemic, the 2020 holiday season saw 70 kids provided with gift cards to shop for their families. In years past, they were able to shop with deputies and officers from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR and the Barron, Chetek, Cumberland, Four Corners, Rice Lake and Turtle Lake Police Departments, and organizers hope to continue that during the holiday season 2021.
The run/walk starts at the Barron County Fairgrounds at 8:30 a.m. Every paid registration receives free Saturday admission to the fair, a race bib. Registration is open during the morning of the event, 7-8 a.m.
Also…there will be donuts. Lots of donuts.
Due to the potential for hot weather, bringing dogs is not encouraged. Email barrondonutdash@gmail.com with any questions.
