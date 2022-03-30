By Bob Zientara
A three-county alliance that has existed for more than a dozen years may be approaching a change with the proposed reorganization of the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Barron, Rusk and Washburn counties.
A proposal to create a new ADRC serving only Barron and Rusk counties was introduced earlier this month at a meeting of the Barron County Commission on Aging. The commission is scheduled to consider the proposal at it next meeting Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Barron.
Jennifer Jako, who directs the agency out of offices at Barron, said March 28 that no matter what happens, Barron County senior citizens won’t see any changes in their level or number of services, no matter what happens with the reorganization.
Budgetary and administrative considerations are among the reasons for the proposed reorganization, she added.
“Each county has its own particular (set of senior citizen services), but Meals on Wheels and senior dining are the two biggest ones,” Jako said.
However, there are differences in terms of the ADRC budget and structure, as opposed to the “unit on aging” format, such as is the case in Washburn County.
For example, “Barron County loans out certain kinds of medical equipment, and Washburn doesn’t,” Jako said.
The three-county ADRC was created by mutual agreement in 2009, and state law allows any member of the consortium to withdraw, she said.
“Most customers likely don’t even recognize we are a tri-county agency now, since customers typically access services in their local county location,” she added.
“My goal is to have reorganization where all counties can follow their values to provide the best customer service.”
