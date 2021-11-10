Allen Klingelhoets was honored for his many years of service to the city of Barron and surrounding community with the Outstanding Community Service Award. He will be honored with an open house and awards ceremony Friday, Nov. 12, at the Barron Public Library. The open house runs 4-6 p.m., with the ceremony at 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
The Barron native is a familiar face to many in the community, often seen sitting at a table in front of a local business selling raffle tickets. A member of the Knights of Columbus since the 1980s, Klingelhoets had already spent time supporting a variety of projects through the group. It wasn’t until 2002 that Klingelhoets began a concentrated effort to raise money to assist people with Rett Syndrome, which his godchild had been recently diagnosed with.
Klingelhoets knew firsthand the value of a helping hand. He had been injured on the job and was forced to recuperate at home. He decided to spend the time helping his godchild. The joy of helping the little girl led Klingelhoets to work with the Knights of Columbus to help other people he knew struggling with an illness.
”The feeling of care meant more to me than many things I did in past years,” he said. “I than decided to spend more time working on charity ideas. Things always seem to have a way of working out for the better when I think about others first.”
Other entities Klingelhoets has sold raffle tickets for include the Barron/Chetek Youth Hockey Association, Ducks Unlimited, the Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County, the Pioneer Village Museum and the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.
“I like to have fun selling,” he said. “No one knows where the winning ticket will come from.”
Sometimes Klingelhoets will buy a ticket and send it to an author he admires or an organization. Last year, he bought and sent a raffle ticket to the Shawn T. Mansfield Stadium, located in Bangor, Maine, and built in the 1990s with monies donated by Stephen King. More than 100,000 tickets were sold. One of the tickets drawn had Mansfield’s name on it; the little league baseball sports field won $500.
“I never expect anything back from a person or group,” said Klingelhoets. “I do sometimes get wonderful gifts back in return. That is never the goal. I sometimes buy a raffle ticket for a person and never tell them. I have done this several times and gave away winning tickets.”
For Klingelhoets, himself a diabetic with a full understanding of how an illness or injury may take over one’s life, it’s all about helping those in need, or assisting an organization that does the hands-on work, whether they are local or distant. He said he has no plan to stop selling raffle tickets and will continue to be seen at local events and businesses.
“I find it tremendously rewarding,” said Klingelhoets. “The thing is this—No matter how bad my life was when injured at the welding factory or when a few years ago I found out I had diabetes I always feel grateful to not have some other illness.”
