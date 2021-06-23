A little over three months after the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law (March 11, 2021), Barron County municipal governments have been told how to apply for their share of funding, according to local, state and federal sources.
Local governments learned about their potential payments shortly after ARPA was signed into law.
But it wasn’t until the first week of June that officials learned how to actually get the money. On Tuesday, June 8, a state agency informed local governments they had 10 days to apply. The deadline was last Friday, June 18.
“The (Department of Revenue) posted the form to apply for the funds yesterday,” Roger Olson, Cameron village clerk, said on Wednesday, June 9.
Liz Jacobson, Barron city administrator, said that after the city signs up for the funding, “some wording from the Department of Revenue seems to indicate that we should expect the first half of our allotted funds toward the end of June.”
How will it be spent?
In March, local governments in the News-Shield circulation area began to get information about their allocations.
The Almena Village Board was told the money could be spent to reduce the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic by assisting households, small business and/or nonprofit agencies, replace revenues lost because of the pandemic, improve water, sewer or broadband utilities, and/or pay essential workers, according to Kim Bauer, village clerk.
Like Almena, the Prairie Farm Village Board talked about spending the funds on local park and recreation facilities.
Duane Marion, Prairie Farm village president, noted that the pandemic “pretty much shut down our (Pioneer) Park.”
The park campground is busy all summer. Pioneer Park is also the main venue when Prairie Farm holds its annual July Dairy Days celebration (which was cancelled last year because of the pandemic).
“We did (discuss) the idea of an enclosed picnic shelter (at the park),” Marion said in May. “But no decision has been reached.”
State agency offers guidance
On May 5, the Wisconsin Department of Revenue sent more information listing six possible ways for local governments to spend American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
“Allowable uses” for the money include:
• Respond to the “pandemic or its negative economic impacts (through) assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality.”
• Replace revenue lost because of the pandemic. The losses would have to have come “in the most recent full fiscal year prior to the (outbreak).”
• Make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.
• Add up to $13 to the hourly wage (capped at $25,000) for any “essential worker” employed by the municipality.
The Department of Revenue an “essential worker” as anyone “needed to maintain continuity of operations of essential critical infrastructure sectors.”
The DOR also said that mayors, village presidents and town board chairs could also choose how to spend the money “to protect the health and well-being of (local) residents.”
• Pay “private nonprofit organizations or public benefit corporations involved in the transportation of passengers or cargo, or special-purpose units of state or local governments.”
• Transfer money to the state where the local government is located.
Two administrations, two plans
The American Rescue Plan Act was the second piece of legislation passed by Congress since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.
In late March of last year, the Trump Administration proposed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. It cost an estimated $2.2 trillion, and included direct (stimulus) payments to individuals, two rounds of Paycheck Protection Loans to thousands of businesses, and an assortment of other payments to state and local governments.
The money helped Barron County pay additional Health and Human Services expenses related to the pandemic. Local school districts received grants from a state “Education Relief Fund.” Barron Area School District, for example, was scheduled to get an estimated $175,000 from the fund in July 2020.
Almost exactly a year later, the American Rescue Plan Act was proposed by the Biden Administration, passed by a different Congress, and signed by a different president.
It, too, featured direct stimulus payments averaging $1,400 per individual, as well as:
• Just over $65 billion to U.S. counties, with allocations based on population, according to the National Association of Counties.
• An estimated $65 billion for the nation’s 19,000 municipal governments, including cities, towns and villages. More than $45 billion was aimed at larger cities, using the existing federal Community Development Block Grant formula.
• The remaining money, an estimated $19.5 billion, was allocated to small communities throughout the country, again, using population as a basis, according to Michael Gleeson, an executive with the National League of Cities.
In a document produced in March, Gleeson noted that half the money went to state treasury departments two months after the law was signed, or May 11, 2021. The other half will be disbursed a year later, he added.
Counties
Barron $8,774,795
Dunn $8,798,844
Polk $8,491,443
Cities
Barron $328,381
Chetek $207,092
Cumberland $207,883
Rice Lake $841,119
Townships
Almena $84,715
Arland $74,525
Barron $82,046
Chetek $160,533
Clinton $86,279
Dallas $55,653
Maple Grove $96,379
Prairie Farm $56,740
Prairie Lake $150,032
Sheridan* $46,756
Sioux Creek $64,352
Stanfold $70,184
Stanley $248,708
Sumner $77,598
Turtle Lake $61,683
Wilson* $55,060
Vance Creek $62,276
Villages
Almena $63,363
Cameron $176,745
Clayton $53,874
Dallas $34,103
Ridgeland $27,283
Prairie Farm $43,395
Turtle Lake $97,961
* Township in Dunn County
Source: State of Wisconsin Legislative Fiscal Bureau
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.