A tribute to the late Marvin Amundson will be published in an online newsletter circulated to members of Kiwanis International.
The story was written by fellow Barron Kiwanis member Andrew Sloan, director of business and finance for the Barron Area School District.
Amundson, a longtime member of Barron Kiwanis, passed away Jan. 1, 2020, at age 78.
“Marv’s contributions to Kiwanis at local, district and international levels were exemplary,” noted Sloan in the article.
“He joined the Barron Kiwanis Club in 1983, and has been the Club secretary as far back as memory serves and records go. Marv has been a guiding voice for our club and was an integral part in recruiting and educating new members.”
Sloan listed a number of local Kiwanis-led projects in which Amundson was an active participant.
They include the following:
• Amundson was awarded Kiwanis International’s Hixson Fellowship, bestowed on members who have contributed significantly to Kiwanis’ history of generosity, help and commitment. The local club nominates each recipient.
• From 2012 until the time of his death, Amundson served as district chair for the “Eliminate Project,” an international Kiwanis partnership with UNICEF to end maternal and neonatal tetanus worldwide.
Kiwanis funds vaccinations for mothers and infants in 12 foreign countries.
“Marv’s dedication to this project earned him the ‘Zellner Medal’ through Kiwanis in recognition (of his work),” Sloan wrote in his story.
• Amundson also worked with the Kiwanis “Iodine Deficiency Disease Project,” an effort to eliminate IDD worldwide.
• With respect to regional Kiwanis activities, Amundson also served as the district community services chair from 1997-2001, Trees for Tomorrow chair from 2001-2005, and as district membership chair 2008-2009. He also served the Kiwanis district as lieutenant governor from 1991-1992.
“One of Marv’s favorite Kiwanis duties was to attend the International Conference,” Sloan wrote. “Barron Kiwanis has (records) of more than 20 International Kiwanis Conventions that Marv attended throughout the world. He loved making connections, building relationships and bringing great ideas back to our District and local club.”
Amundson’s contributions and dedication to Kiwanis “will leave a lasting impact on the Barron community and children around the world,” Sloan added.
“We all become Kiwanians because we want to make a difference. Marv Amundson epitomized this, and he will be greatly missed.”
