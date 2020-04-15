Barron Area School District administrator Diane Tremblay announced Monday, April 13, 2020, that the district will organize food packages for students and their families, and serve them at the high school commons from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Wednesday, April 15.
It marks the fifth week in a row that the district has held food distributions since the state closed schools on March 17 to protect students and their families during the COVID-19 epidemic.
“We certainly miss you all very much,” Tremblay said in the Monday afternoon announcement.
“Our school will be back in session as soon as our department of health and governor’s office allows for our safe return.”
Customers who visit the high school today to pick up food packages “will be welcomed at the front doors and given safe instructions for pick-up,” she said.
Tremblay credited the Barron Food Pantry “who provided all of our foods the first four weeks and is continuing with our back pack program.
“We also have multiple community partners making donations, along with state supports,” she added.
At today’s distribution, each student will receive five lunches and breakfasts, a menu, food safety guidelines and food prep information along with weekend supplies.
To arrange for a food delivery, call (715) 537-5612, extension 123.
