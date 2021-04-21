VFW Post 8512, Almena, was the scene of a benefit spaghetti dinner and raffle on Sunday, April 18, 2021, to raise money for local resident and veteran Jeremy Nevin, who suffered severe frostbite after a traffic accident during the February 2021 cold wave.
“We had such a nice turn-out for the benefit,” said Mary Vinopal, one of the VFW Post Auxiliary members who helped at the event.
“Many of his family, friends and co-workers showed up,” she added. “Additionally, Jeremy’s motorcycle group, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and Auxiliary, showed up in full force.”
Nevin, who works as a case manager for the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services, spent more than two weeks at the Hennepin County Medical Center burn unit after suffering severe frostbite on a subzero night in late February after his vehicle went off a town road near the north end of Poskin Lake, according to a story in the March 24, 2021, edition of the News-Shield.
The VFW Post 8512 Auxiliary gathered donations to raffle off at the event, including a handmade quilt, made by Loretta Becker and won by Alicia Groth, and two rifles, which were won by Stacy Richette and Brian Bauer.
More than 30 gift baskets were also raffled.
