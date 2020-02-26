Members of the Barron Area School Board voted Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, to hire a Neenah-based construction company to study building needs for a potential school building referendum.
Meeting in regular monthly session at the district administration building, board members gave the OK to work with the Eau Claire office of Miron Construction Co., Inc.
According to Diane Tremblay, district administrator, hiring Miron will enable the district to “put real numbers (on) all of our facilities needs (for) heating and cooling system upgrades and many other items on our list.
“We are developing a list of needs that will hopefully be completed by this summer,” Tremblay said Tuesday, Feb. 18. Afterward, “we will be engaging our community to learn more about their expectations and partner with them in our strategic planning into 2030.”
In a vote that took place in April 2017, voters narrowly turned down a $7 million referendum that would have paid for a new high school gymnasium and associated areas, remodeled the existing gym by removing the stage to create more space, and buy necessary furnishings, fixtures and equipment.
Since then, Tremblay engaged in “community conversations” with local business and civic leaders as well as other residents of the school district.
As those conversations continue, the process reached a phase in which the district began conversations with Miron Construction Company, whose local office is at 3402 Oakwood Mall Drive, Eau Claire.
A formal proposal from Miron was sent to the district Jan. 27, 2020, by Craig Uhlenbrauck, Miron’s vice president for education construction work.
Andrew Daniels, vice president for business development in Miron Construction’s Eau Claire office, attended the Feb. 17 School Board meeting to answer questions and provide information.
