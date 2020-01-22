The Ridgeland Civic Club begins its busy time of the season by kicking off with our yearly fundraiser.
This year we will serve a Bona Casa Supper on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ridgeland Community Center.
Members of the Civic Club will cook 37 pounds of Bona Casa cavatills and sausage. Take-outs will be available.
All proceeds will go for our up and coming community events.
At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, members will be putting together our senior citizen Valentine’s Day packages. This year, there will be an added bonus, hint, it is something that will keep you warm on the outside and inside.... and no, it’s not booze but is gender neutral….hmmm whatever can it be?
If you would like to assist with putting together the packages, stop at the Ridgeland-Sheridan Fire Hall and lend a helping hand. Laughs are guaranteed at this annual event.
We are beginning to discuss the Easter event being held on Saturday, April 11, 2020. We want to expand beyond our original activities of our traditional egg hunt.
We are open to suggestions within reason. So let us know what we might add for the children. We are hopeful by mid April the snow will be gone and we can hold our activities in the park again!
If you would like to join the Ridgeland Civic Club, meetings are held the first Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Fire Hall. There is no expectation of attendance, come when you can, we accept members of all ages. Perhaps your New Year’s resolution was to get involved more with the community; here’s a great avenue to explore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.