The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the U.S. Small Business Administration invite small business owners in Barron County to apply for low-interest loans and/or grants to cover their expenses during the COVID-19 quarantine now in force across the state.
The SBA loans were triggered earlier this week when President Trump responded to a request from Gov. Tony Evers to declare an economic disaster emergency in the state of Wisconsin.
Loans of up to $2 million are available at an interest rate of 3.75 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for nonprofit organizations, with a repayment period of up to 30 years, the SBA announced March 23.
Business owners can use the loans to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact.
Business applicants will be asked to supply the following information:
• Tax Information Authorization (IRS Form 4506T).
• Complete copies of the most recent Federal Income Tax Return.
• Schedule of Liabilities (SBA Form 2202).
• Personal Financial Statement (SBA Form 413).
• Profit and loss statements
• Monthly sales figures (SBA Form 1368)
Area small businesses with no more than 20 employees may also be eligible for up grants of to $20,000 to cover rent and meet payroll expenses, including paid sick and family leave due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Created on March 17, the $5 million fund is targeted at “the smallest of the small,” and is available to “Wisconsin-based Community Development Financial Institutions” to be issued to existing loan clients.
For more information, visit: https://wisconsinsbdc.org/services/covid-19/
For more information, read the Wednesday, April 1, issue of the Barron News-Shield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.