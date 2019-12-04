Barron County recorded 92 home sales in the month of October 2019 compared to 74 sales during the same month in 2018, according to recent statistics from the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
The total was 24 percent ahead of last year, the association noted in its monthly review of statewide home sales.
The median price of a home sold in Wisconsin stood at $195,900 last month, up more than seven percent from last year’s $182,500.
By comparison, Barron County’s totals included: median price, $171,950 down 2 percent from last year’s $175,750. Time on the market was down slightly from 105 days to 103.
Median home sales for adjoining counties in October 2019 and 2018:
Burnett, $196,000/$140,000.
Polk, $174,900/$175,000.
Rusk, $129,000/$153,350.
Washburn, $199,900/$160,000.
Chippewa $208,101/$175,000.
Dunn $192,500/$168,000.
The supply of available homes continues to be a drag on sales, both in Barron County and across the state. A recent housing study by the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission showed that Barron County doesn’t have enough homes for sale to stimulate the market.
The issue is similar across the state, a Realtor’s Association official said.
“We’ve got very favorable mortgage rates and a healthy state economy, but until we break through on the supply side, sales will struggle to grow, and prices will increase at a fast pace,” WRA President & CEO Michael Theo said.
The association noted that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage stood at 3.69 percent in October, which is only slightly higher than the all-time low of 3.35 percent in November and December 2012.
