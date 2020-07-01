More than a dozen 2020 area high school graduates have each been honored with a $1,000 scholarship from Sterling Bank, the bank’s Chetek office announced Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
This year’s Sterling Bank Scholarship winners from Barron High School were Gabriel Amundson, Aden Jerome, Jonathon Scheps and Tara Glaser.
Also receiving scholarships were Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School recipients were Jessika Fjelstad, Anna Siems and Kyle Bilodeau.
Ben Smith, Cassie Johnson and Hunter Sellent were selected from Luck High School.
Winners from Rice Lake High School were Lexington Wager, Courtney Sharpe and Mikaela Robarge.
The scholarships are intended to help students pay for their pursuit of a college education. At least three students each from the graduating classes of Barron, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Luck and Rice Lake high schools were chosen by their school’s faculty or scholarship committees to receive the awards.
During the past 12 years, Sterling Bank has awarded $144,000 in scholarships to more than 140 area students. Scholarships are awarded based on an applicant’s demonstration of leadership, good judgment, work ethic and character. Also considered is participation in scholastic and/or athletic endeavors, volunteer activities, pursuit of academic excellence and the desire to better the community.
Sterling Bank is a locally owned community bank that has served the communities of Northwestern Wisconsin since 1885. It is among the longest tenured banks in Wisconsin and has branches in Barron, Chetek, Luck and Rice Lake. Sterling Bank is a full-service financial institution that consistently supports initiatives that benefit the community. Member FDIC
