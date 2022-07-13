Representatives from Barron County Salvation Army and Benjamin’s House Emergency Shelter will be participating in a statewide homeless count on the evening of July 27.
The physical count begins at 11 p.m. The count is overseen by the Balance of State Continuum, an organization of homeless service providers in Wisconsin.
Each local area will count the homeless who are either sheltered in a facility or unsheltered and living on the streets. In a typical year, the Point in Time count simultaneously occurs in each county in January and July. Volunteers in each area canvas the streets of Wisconsin communities to determine how many individuals are going unsheltered. The volunteers are equipped with the knowledge to assist those individuals in getting connected to local resources for food and shelter.
Each community submits their counts for sheltered and unsheltered persons in each county for that night. Those numbers are then used to determine if the services provided in the County are meeting the needs of those who are homeless.
Volunteer online training will be offered via Zoom on Wednesday, July 20 at 2:30 p.m. Interested individuals are encouraged to call 715-529-0981 to sign up.
Individuals are needed county wide. To help in this effort, contact duana.bremer@usc.salvationarmy.org or call 715-338-9413.
To learn more about the Balance of State Continuum, visit www.boscoc.org.
