The annual Dallas Oktoberfest celebration is Saturday, Oct. 5. New this year is a Hammerschlagen competition, joining the old favorites including vintage 1860s base ball, dog costume contest, wiener dog races, model airplane fly-in, Kubb tournament and a car show.
The day begins with an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast hosted by Dallas-Sioux Creek Joint Fire Department. The breakfast runs from 7–11 a.m. at the new fire hall. Prices are $7 for adults, $4 for ages 6–11 and kids 5 and younger eat for free. Proceeds are for firefighting equipment upgrades.
An arts and craft fair, along with a farmers market, will be held at the park on the west end of town from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be produce from area farms and hand-crafted goods made by local artisans. Vendors spaces are $15 and room is still available. Contact Nicole at 715-418-0875 to reserve a vendor space.
The Dallas Oktoberfest Kubb Tournament is also at the park, which holds the honors of being the only six-person Kubb tournament in the U.S., the second oldest and third largest. Kubb is a yard game that originated in Sweden and may have been played by the Vikings.
Tournaments are held all over Europe and there are now 40 tournaments in the U.S. For more information, contact Eric Anderson at wisconsinkubb@gmail.com.
The 10th annual Mark Rausch Memorial Car Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the side street east of the old fire hall. There is no entry fee. A best of show trophy and a people’s choice trophy will be presented during the firemen’s raffle drawing at 3 p.m. in the big tent in the park. Call Ryan at 715-837-1416 for more information.
Valkyrie Brewing Company will have 11 different styles of beer for the event. The beer will start flowing at 10 a.m. at Valkyrie’s taproom and at 10:30 a.m. at the park pavilion. A beer booth in the tent next to Valkyrie will open at 11 a.m.
A filled commemorative 2019 Dallas Oktoberfest beer mug is $7 and will be available while supplies last. Refills are $2.
“We went with a heavier mug this year so you can clink them in a celebratory toast without worrying so much about breakage, within reason, of course,” said Valkyrie owner Randy Lee. He added the Old Norse saying for good health is “Ves Heill.”
Clicker’s Bar & Restaurant will grill mounds of beer brats, made by Louie’s Finer Meats with Valkyrie’s smoked Oktoberfest beer, Whispering Embers. These brats and other great German foods can be found at Clicker’s booth in the park pavilion starting at 10:30 a.m.
The 1860s Vintage Base Ball Game starts in the ball field at 10:30 a.m. The Menomonie Blue Caps will compete against the Sand Creek 9, wearing authentic uniforms and playing by 1860 rules, which means no gloves. Later in the ball field, from 1–5 p.m., watch the remote-controlled airplane fun-fly, organized by the Rice Lake Model Airplane Club.
Live music will be in the park pavilion and also at the tent next to the brewery. R-Fritz and the Dog Walkers play at 10:30 a.m. in the park pavilion. Weez and Mullen play in the brewery tent at 11 a.m.
Polka music and dancing, with rian Brueggen and the Mississippi Valley Dutchmen, will be at the park pavilion from 12–4 p.m.
At the brewery tent, Jesse Huff plays at 12:30 p.m., followed by Rock Creek Song Dogs, from 2–5 p.m.
A dog costume contest will be held at 12:30 p.m. next to the brewery on the east side. Dress your dog in a costume and register for the contest at 12 p.m. The winner will receive a basket of dog treats, a trophy and $25.
The fourth annual Dallas Oktoberfest Wiener Dog Race will be at 2 p.m., next to the brewery. Register your dog at 1:30 p.m. The fastest dashing dachshund will win $50, a trophy and a hot dog costume.
Dogs should always be on a six-foot leash unless racing. Each owner is responsible for their dog’s actions and messes. Dogs should be current with their vaccinations and healthy.
New this year at Oktoberfest is the game Hammerschlagen, held next to the brewery from 1–3 p.m. The object of the game is to strike a nail into a stump with one blow of a hammer. There is a male and a female category. The winner of each round gets a beer ticket and entry into championship round. The two grand champions win a trophy. Registration is at 12:30 p.m.
The Dallas-Sioux Creek Joint Fire Department Fall Raffle will draw prizes at the park pavilion at 3 p.m. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Only 1,800 are printed. Need not be present to win.
First-place prize is $1,000 in cash; second-place prize is a .243 cal. bolt-action Savage Axis rifle with scope; third-place prize is a .22 cal. Henry Golden Boy rifle; fourth-place prize is a Ruger 10/22 rifle, Farmers Edition; fifth-place prize is a Henry Survival Pack with a .22 cal. AR-7 rifle; sixth-place prize is a PSE Fang LT crossbow pack with scope; seventh-place prize is 12 pizzas from It’s About Time Bar; eighth-place prize is four nine-hole rounds of golf from Pine Crest Golf Course; ninth-place prize is a $100 BP gas card; 10th-place prize is $50 in cash from Clicker’s; 11th-place prize is a $40 Valkyrie Brewery gift card; and 12th-place prize is a $25 Synergy Coop gas card.
Other activities include the McIntyre Memorial Library’s Book Sale and a raffle drawing at 2 p.m., the Dallas Lutheran Church Thrift Sale, wood fired pizza by Ponytail Pizza, fresh lefse at the park, shopping at Studio 201 Pottery and Glass Works and Old Farmers Mercantile Antiques, an occasional cannon blast at the ball field and much more. Maps and schedules will be posted.
All the events at the Dallas Oktoberfest are free to attend. It is the most wonderful time for a beer and is held rain or shine. For more information, visit the Dallas Oktoberfest Facebook page or go to www.valkyriebrewery.com/ofest.
Dallas is located between Ridgeland and Chetek on CTH A. From Chetek, take CTH I west, continuing straight on CTH A into town. From Menomonie, take Hwy. 25 north, past Ridgeland 2 miles, turning east on CTH A into town.
