The classic rhythm & blues band The Ride (https://www.reverbnation.com/ride4) will be the featured entertainment tonight (Wednesday, July 10), at the Music In The Park concert series beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Anderson Park in Barron. The free entertainment is sponsored by the Barron Chamber of Commerce. Tonight’s menu, served by chamber members, includes pulled pork sandwiches, chips and cookies.
The entertainment for Wednesday, July 24, Family Night, is Reggae & African Rhythms with Innocent (https://www.facebook.com/innoncentreggaeband/). Come on out for food, fun and kids’ games. Each attending child will receive a gift, while supplies last.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.