Mayo Clinic Health System — Northland in Barron will host a public open house and ribbon cutting for its new Family Birth Center and outpatient pharmacy on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 4:30–6:30 p.m. at 1222 E. Woodland Ave. Attendees are invited to tour the new facilities and enjoy refreshments.

Construction on the $990,000 Birth Center began in July 2019. The center covers 5,277 square feet and includes four new rooms for moms and their families. It offers increased space, and will provide a calm environment and new efficiencies for staff and patients.

Features of the new Family Birth Center include:

· Four spacious labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum rooms, so moms stay in the same room for their entire experience

· Convertible couches in each room for a support person to spend the night, a whirlpool tub and shower, and an infant assessment and resuscitation area

· A large nursery for newborns who need special attention or close monitoring

· A family waiting room with comfortable seating and large windows

· A locked unit with an infant security system

· Several pain management options, including epidurals, nitrous oxygen (laughing gas) and supportive natural comfort measures

· Teleneonatology services, so neonatal providers can consult by video directly with a neonatologist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester

· A consultation room for education before and after delivery, and for follow-up with nurses

· Environmentally friendly building finishes

· Energy efficiencies, including a comfort-controlled ventilation and filtration system

The new Family Birth Center is scheduled to begin serving expecting mothers in mid-February.

The $1.7 million, 2,705-square-foot pharmacy addition includes a new retail outpatient pharmacy and over-the-counter retail products as well as an expanded inpatient pharmacy to meet the needs of patients. The new pharmacy also features additional workspace for staff and a private consult area for patients. The new addition is located off the main entrance lobby.

The new pharmacy began serving patients Jan. 2.