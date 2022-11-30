Transporting Barron County senior citizens, disabled adults and their caregivers is expected to cost nearly $214,000 in 2023, according to information furnished at the Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, meeting of the Barron County Commission on Aging.
Of that total, the county will seek $146,162 from the state of Wisconsin to pay for the program, which includes the county’s own transit vehicle, the Namekagon Transit regional agency, and volunteer drivers.
The rest of the money will be provided locally, including a 20 percent match from the county tax levy – or $29,232.40, plus an “over match” of an additional $17,330.60 to help pay wages and insurance costs. Passengers are expected to pay $20,000 after the Aging and Disability Resources Center raised the local fee from $5 to $6 per ride.
Jennifer Jako, ADRC director, said her office has heard “no negative feedback” about raising the price for riders.
“I think people expected it because of (increasing) gasoline prices and maintenance costs,” she said. “If we are asking the county for the over match, we expect the public to help, too.”
Besides nutrition, staying mobile is ranked among the most important resources for county seniors, Jako told the committee.
In other business, the committee:
• Heard a presentation by Trisha Witham, ADRC dementia care specialist, about the increase in the number of Barron County individuals and families who deal with dementia in their daily lives.
Because of advances in medicine that have reduced the death rate among seniors due to heart attack and stroke (among others), the fastest-growing demographic for dementia sufferers is the senior population age 85-older, Witham noted.
• Approved two work plans submitted by Alisa Lammers, health promotion specialist, on increasing the number of caregivers for county seniors, as well as increasing participation in health and wellness programs.
• Noted that the Barron County Office on Aging had spent 88 percent of its budget as of Oct. 31, 2022, a total of $1,230,927.
Among those attending the meeting were county supervisors John Banks, Dist. 3, city of Chetek; Patti Anderson, Dist. 17, village of Haugen and town of Bear Lake; Pam Fall, village of Prairie Farm and town of Arland, and Louie Okey county board chair, Dist. 16, towns of Cedar Lake and Oak Grove; and citizen members including Dick Nerbun, committee chair, Dave Skrupky, Cheryl Hakseth, Sharon Rollins and Karen Novotny.
