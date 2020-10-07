The Barron Area School District Board of Education is contacting school district residents in the coming weeks to gather input regarding district facility needs with a community-wide survey. The survey will ask residents to weigh in on facility projects throughout the district that address safety and security, aging infrastructure, educational space needs, and support spaces for school and community use.
The survey is the next step in the district’s facility planning process that has included a facility assessment of all buildings by ISG Architects and Miron Construction as well as input from a focus group made up of district staff, parents, and community members. The results will guide the board’s decision on whether or not to move forward with a capital referendum.
“Our goal in conducting the survey is to allow every citizen to have a voice in the planning process,” explains District Administrator Diane Tremblay. “We have identified that this is an ideal time financially for the district to explore addressing our needs. Now, we want to know where the community’s priorities lie. This process will allow us to do that.”
Tremblay is referencing the low interest rates and competitive construction costs as a benefit to exploring the long-range facility needs of the schools at this time.
To assist with data gathering efforts, the school board is working with School Perceptions LLC, an independent firm with expertise in conducting school district surveys. All survey data is returned to School Perceptions to ensure respondent anonymity. Every household will receive a paper survey in their mail during the week of Oct. 12. Residents can either complete the paper survey and mail it back to School Perceptions in the envelope provided or log on to the website listed on the survey and take the survey online. The survey data is regulated by a survey access code that is provided on the mailed survey. If a household would like a second survey for another adult in their household they can call the district office and a second survey will be mailed out.
Survey results will be presented at the Nov. 16, 2020, school board meeting and will also be available on the district website.
For additional information, please contact the District Office at 715-537-5612.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.