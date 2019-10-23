Benjamin’s House, Barron County’s Rice Lake-based homeless shelter was the beneficiary a Cavatilli dinner fundraising event last Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the Barron High School commons.
The event was staffed by students enrolled in the confirmation class at First United Methodist Church, Barron, and members of their families.
Volunteers served cavatillis made by Bona Casa, of Cumberland, along with salad, breadstick, milk and dessert.
Acccording to the Rev. Mary Anne Conklin, pastor, students have the chance to choose what outreach / ministry project they would like to work on for the 24 months of their confirmation program, the.
“This class chose to support Benjamin House because they have witnessed how the epidemic of homelessness and transient living has affected all of our communities here in Barron County,” Conklin said Monday, Oct. 21.
“During the Friday night dinner we had all our confirmation students along with their parents and mentors helping out - that meant we had over 21 people participating in the evening event,” she added.
Cavitilli’s “are a comfort food, and the fundraiser was intended to bring comfort to others,” Conklin said.
