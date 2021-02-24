As COVID slows down and as more people get vaccinated, Barron Spotlighters is planning their first live theatre event in nearly a year. The farce, “Noises Off”, will be running April 16, 17 18, 23, 24, 25 at the Barron Area Community Center. The theatre is large and social distancing will be in effect.
Auditions for “Noises Off” will be held Sunday, Feb. 28, from 2-5 p.m. at the Barron Area Community Center.
“Noises Off”, an amazing, break-neck, laugh-out-loud farce, features 5 males and 4 females of various ages. The show’s subject matter is light and the characters aren’t particularly complex, but it makes up for this in clever dialogue, brilliant gags and some rather ingenious technical design. The play focuses on the production of a fictional show entitled “Nothing’s On” as the cast and crew crumble throughout its ten-week run.
“Noises Off” should be amazingly fun to perform, and director Steve DeMars is sure to put together a great show. Don’t miss your chance to be part of it. Be sure to attend auditions on Sunday, Feb. 28.
