Barron County Retired Educators is holding their fall meeting Nov. 4 at Red’s Grill and Bar in Chetek. All retired teachers, administrators, and support staff are invited to attend. The program will include a review from the State WREA Convention. Diane Wilcenski, Executive Secretary for the WREA, will be the guest speaker.
Wilcenski always has a great message to share on current happenings in education across the state and is a great membership motivator. Registration with coffee and treats will start at 10 a.m. followed by the program at 10:30 am. To register for the program and lunch call one of the following: Keith Kolpack at 715-418-0563; Sandy Steiner at 715-234-4085; or Kathy Osterloth at 715-234-4193. Please make your reservation by Friday, Oct. 29.
