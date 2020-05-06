High winds, low humidity and higher temperatures lead to a weekend of critical fire weather conditions and a “Red Flag Warning” in 12 central Wisconsin counties. The danger continued into this week with “High” to “Very High” fire danger across the state.
As of Tuesday evening, fire danger in Barron, Polk and Rusk counties (and counties to the north) was listed as “High.” Fire danger was “Very High” in St. Croix, Dunn and Chippewa counties, which help make up a band of “High” danger counties across the state. As of Tuesday, no Wisconsin county was listed in “Extreme” fire danger, which is the highest point on a five-step scale.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources asks the public to reduce outdoor burning, including limiting the use of outdoor grills and campfires. The DNR responded to 26 small wildfires over the weekend.
Although some scattered chances of rain are forecasted, with cooler temperatures and less wind, the precipitation is expected to be very minimal and is not likely to improve the overall fire situation. Fuel conditions such as trees, shrubs and grasses are very dry.
Locally, downed trees from last July’s windstorm make matters more precarious.
The northern half of the state is entering a critical time for catastrophic fire, especially in sandy soil and pine areas, the DNR reports. Fires in these locations are starting to see increased fire behavior, resulting in fire moving from the surface to the crowns of the trees, making fire suppression more challenging. The greening of vegetation is progressing in the southern part of the state that is lessening the fire risk.
Burning remains suspended with DNR-issued burning permits for debris piles, barrels and grass or wooded areas. State officials ask the public to be especially careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildland fire, such as campfires, ashes from fireplaces, outdoor grills, smoking, chainsaws, off-road vehicles or other small engines have the potential to throw sparks. Use extreme caution until the fire weather improves.
Fire control officials urge the public not to become complacent as Wisconsin enters the peak of wildfire season over the next couple weeks. The DNR will be on high alert across the entire state this week, pre-positioning equipment for rapid response. The DNR has four contract tanker planes and access to the Wisconsin Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopters with bucket capability.
