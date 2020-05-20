Millions of children may be at risk of missing or delaying their routine childhood vaccines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.
Dr. Terri Nordin, a family medicine physician with Mayo’s Eau Claire center, discussed the importance of staying up to date on immunization schedules during an online press conference Thursday, May 14, 2020.
According to Mayo Clinic Health System, parents are encouraged to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccination schedule to ensure that their child is protected from disease and illness.
The CDC also is warning of potential measles outbreaks as kids miss getting vaccines. CDC offers a complete list of recommended immunizations for all ages, including infants, adolescents, teens and adults, Mayo added.
Additional information on this topic can be found on the Mayo Clinic News Network and on the CDC website.
