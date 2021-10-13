The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking deer hunters and the public to help slow the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD) by following baiting and feeding bans and properly disposing of deer carcass waste this hunting season.
Baiting and feeding
Placing bait to hunt deer or feed deer for viewing is banned by state law in 57 of state’s 72 counties due to the presence of CWD, including Barron County. In counties where CWD has not been found, hunters and other wildlife enthusiasts can still choose not to bait and help reduce the risk of CWD transmission, the DNR reports.
Bait is any material that is placed or used to attract wild animals for hunting purposes, including scent materials, salt, minerals and grains. Feed is any material used to feed or attract wild animals for non-hunting purposes, including recreational and supplemental feeding, except as allowed for birds and small mammals. Bait and feed placed on the landscape, even in limited quantities, often attracts unnatural numbers of deer.
Counties fall under a 3-year baiting and feeding ban when wild or farm-raised deer have tested positive for CWD. If the CWD-positive deer is found within 10 miles of a county line, the adjoining county will fall under a 2-year ban. If additional CWD cases are found during the lifetime of a baiting and feeding ban, the ban will reset for an additional two to three years.
Deer carcass disposal
With a successful harvest comes deer carcass waste. Proper carcass disposal helps slow the spread of CWD spread by removing potentially infected deer carcasses from the landscape. To properly dispose of deer carcass waste locate a designated dumpster, transfer station or landfill location accepting deer carcass waste, visit the DNR website. The Barron County Waste to Energy plant, rural Almena, accepts carcasses.
The department does not recommend transporting whole deer carcasses to areas outside the county or adjacent county where the animal was harvested.
