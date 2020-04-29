Garden plots are available this week at the Barron Community Garden, according to Kathy Splett, University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension foodwise coordinator for Barron and Rusk counties.
The garden is located behind the Barron County Developmental Services, Inc. building at 175 Lake St., Barron (a block west of Riverview Middle School).
“Gardening is an inexpensive way to grow your own food to increase your food security,” Splett said Thursday, April 23, 2020
“It is also a great way to increase your physical activity, and to enjoy the great outdoors for improved mental health.”
The Barron Community Garden mission “is to address food insecurity, enhance the nutritional well-being of the community by assisting people in growing and consuming fresh produce, encouraging cross-cultural relationships, and creating an accessible, educational garden in an attractive setting.”
Anyone concerned about food security is invited to participate and learn how to grow their own food with little cost. Those who are involved in Food Share can use their EBT card to purchase seeds or plants.
Area residents can rent a plot for the season to grow their own vegetables, and/or can volunteer to help garden the community plots. Some of the food grown in Barron will be donated to the Barron Food Pantry and the Aging and Disability Resource Center’s nutrition program.
Garden plots rent for $20 each. For information or to sign up, call Lynnea White, Barron County Developmental Services, Inc. at (715)537-5341.
The deadline to register is Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Volunteers can also contact Splett, at the Barron County Extension Office, (715) 537-6381, or email kathy.splett@wisc.edu.
