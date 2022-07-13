The Barron Spotlighters theater group announces their annual awards show on July 22, 2022, at the Anderson Park pavilion in Barron.
This event is open to the public and celebrates the previous season’s shows with various award categories. The event will begin at 5 p.m. and people are encouraged to RSVP to board member David Blumer by emailing dblumerleaps@gmail.com.
This year’s awards show begins at 5pm with a meet and greet with attendees, performers, and directors. At 6 p.m. dinner will begin, followed by the awards show
beginning at 7 p.m. There are seven awards categories that will be presented at the event:
Best Production, Best Set Design, Best Costuming, Best Female Lead, Best Male Lead,
Best Female Supporting Actor, Best Male Supporting Actor, as well as the People’s
Choice for each of the three main shows of the season.
Dinner at the event will be typical summer picnic foods including hot dogs, hamburgers,
potato salad, and more. Suggested donations are $5 for adults and $2 for children 12
and younger, with those under 5 years of age free. Visit the Barron Spotlighters website
at www.barronspotlighters.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.