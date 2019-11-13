Stanfold Lutheran Church men’s group will host its 15th annual chili supper fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at the church.
The event will coincide with a bake sale organized by the ladies of the church congregation.
Proceeds from the event will benefit “Children of Promise,” an organization that works with orphanages in India to feed, clothe and teach children. Other projects include Spirit of Christmas, and monthly Bible study breakfasts. Past chili suppers have also raised money for the church’s pavilion, new sign, Bible sticks for our military and, at times, money for emergencies.
Special guests at the event will be Dewey and Carolyn Wetherby from Global Avenues Ministries. The couple does missionary work in India and Nepal.
The Wetherby’s will sell products made by South Asian Organizations to help low income families. Funds also go to organizations that fight against human trafficking and in behalf of needy people.
Stanfold Lutheran Church is located five miles west of Rice Lake on Wisconsin Hwy 48.
