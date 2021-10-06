Arlyn Colby will speak at the Monday, Oct. 11, meeting of The Blue Hills Genealogical Society.
The meeting will be held at the Barron Senior Center, 12 N. 3rd St., Barron, at 6:45 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Colby will present a program on the railroads that served West Central Wisconsin.
Colby has written seven books about abandoned branchline railroads that served West Central Wisconsin: The Blueberry Line, The Park Falls Line, The Chippewa Valley Line, The Mondovi Line, The Cornell Line, The Spring Valley Line and The Ellsworth Line.
His books will be available for sale after the program.
Colby is a retired high school mathematics teacher and coach at Barron High School. His program on the railroads that served the Barron area will bring the past glory days of trains to life with many interesting pictures and facts.
The Blue Hills Genealogical Society meets the second Mondays of the month at the Barron Senior Center, unless otherwise noted. Their Resource Library is open by appointment that can be made with Rosella Amundson at pla@charter.net.
Join the society at their monthly meetings or by going to their website (bhgsbc.org). To donate items of genealogical value to the society, contact Gloria Dobberfuhl at mgd5579@hotmail.com.
