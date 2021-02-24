When the children arrive at Brittni Hover’s Grade 3 classroom at Ridgeland-Dallas Elementary School, a special friend is waiting for them.
It’s Hover’s pet golden retriever, Stewie. Named for one of her Barron High School basketball players (Brianna Stewart, whose nickname, like the pooch, is Stewie), the dog “helps motivate kids with their work, and she really helps with kids’ mental health,” Hover said in an email interview during the second week of February 2021. “The kids will read to her, lay on her, and go take breaks with her. The first seat taken in the room is wherever Stewie is.”
On Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, the Barron Area School Board presented Hover with its monthly “Spotlight on Staff/Golden Bear Award.”
Stewie’s role in Hover’s classroom was noted by Hover’s boss, Elementary School principal Jennifer Clemens.
She said the Ridgeland-Dallas Grade 3 students “are met each day with positivity and high expectations.” Clemens said Hover keeps students engaged with hands-on-projects and technology, and she maintains contact and with parents.
“Her classroom is happy, calm and educationally rich!” Clemens said.
As Barron High School girls’ basketball coach, “Brittni is shaping our high school athletes into positive leaders and role models,” she said.
During summer 2020, Hover “recruited high school athletes to support summer school for our K-4 students,” Clemens added
Hover helped her high school athletes plan, organize and teach the youngsters.
“Hands-down, it was the best summer of school the students have had,” Clemens said.
Hover said she picked her basketball player/teachers based on how she thought they would act as leaders and role models.
“I like to joke with our (players) that they are famous in our small town,” Hover said. “The elementary students look up to them, and are so excited when they can get a high five or hug from them when they see them in the community.”
Now in her fourth year of teaching (all of it at Ridgeland-Dallas), Hover grew up in the Barron Area School District. She attended what was then Dallas Elementary School and switched to Clayton High School because her mother was a counselor there.
She played basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and later transferred to UW-Stout where she got a business degree.
“I worked in the corporate world for a year and I knew right I away I wanted to go back and be a teacher,” Hover said. She returned to school for a master’s degree in education before getting her Barron job.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.