Barron County’s infection risk has dropped to “Medium” according to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level scale. People are advised to talk to their doctor about whether or not they should continue to wear a mask and take other precautions.
The public is also advised to stay up to date on vaccinations and to get tested if they’re experiencing symptoms.
Last week, 28 new cases and two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Barron County. Barron County Public Health has changed its weekly reporting date from Mondays to Fridays.
The report indicates that 53 percent of the population is fully vaccinated and 29 percent are boosted.
Free masks are now available in some local retail stores, such as CVS.
Free COVID-19 tests can be ordered from https://www.covidtests.gov/.
COVID-19 testing is offered at health care providers, pharmacies and at Barron County Public Health. The testing site is at 410 E. La Salle Ave. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The PCR testing, with results back in 1-2 days, can be scheduled at cur.tv/barron.
To find a vaccination location near you, visit Vaccines.gov or call 211 or 877-947-2211.
