Heritage Days will return to the Pioneer Village Museum Saturday and Sunday, July 11-12. Saturday hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday hours are 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
While there, be sure to:
• Enjoy crafter demonstrations.
• Learn about butter-making.
• Check out the working blacksmith shop.
• Treat yourself to snacks at the Pioneer Grill.
• Chat with some of the fabulous volunteers.
• Watch a demonstration of Ojibwa finger weaving.
• See live campfire cooking.
• Learn how rugs are made on a loom.
• See Brooms being made by hand.
The caboose will also be open this year, the General Store will be open with a full remodel, the beautiful Ebenezer Church has a new paint job just in time for Heritage Days, and the silver-laced Wyandotte chickens have returned to the village.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.