Heritage Days will return to the Pioneer Village Museum Saturday and Sunday, July 11-12. Saturday hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday hours are 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

While there, be sure to:

• Enjoy crafter demonstrations.

• Learn about butter-making.

• Check out the working blacksmith shop.

• Treat yourself to snacks at the Pioneer Grill.

• Chat with some of the fabulous volunteers.

• Watch a demonstration of Ojibwa finger weaving.

• See live campfire cooking.

• Learn how rugs are made on a loom.

• See Brooms being made by hand.

The caboose will also be open this year, the General Store will be open with a full remodel, the beautiful Ebenezer Church has a new paint job just in time for Heritage Days, and the silver-laced Wyandotte chickens have returned to the village.