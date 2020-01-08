On Sept. 7, 2019, the Kraczek girls chose to share their wedding day with each other and their loved ones. Kelsey Kraczek of Rice Lake married Michael Stelzmiller of Little Falls, Minn., and Kalley Kraczek of Rice Lake married Brody Schlichting of Rice Lake. Proud parents were Michael and Sally Kraczek, Bob and Anne Stelzmiller, Steve and Shelly Schlichting and Kevin and Kim Paulus.
Kelsey’s maid of honor was Alexius Schutt, and Kalley’s was Jenna Zajec. Best men were the brothers, Roy Stelzmiller and Alex Schlichting. Flower girls were Brynn Kraczek and Miley Schlichting. Ring bearers were Ethan Kraczek and Henry Duchnowski. The event services were kept local.
The wedding was held under a tent at Inn Greener Pastures in Chetek for 400 people. Food was prepared by The Porch of Barron, Rick Jaskierny of Weyerhaeuser and the girls’ uncles and served by the women of Weyerhaeuser United Methodist Church.
Music was provided by Skeeter on Sound from Rice Lake, who doubled as the wedding officiant. Photos were taken by Fish Lake Photography. Wedding cake and cupcakes were provided by Cake Couture of Rice Lake. The tent was provided by D & S Party Rental.
A special thanks to all who helped with decorations, especially Sue Kraczek, Marcia Griglak and Jessica McCafferty.
