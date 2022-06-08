A late-night incident Monday, June 6, 2022, involving a man with a gun in rural Chetek, was brought to a peaceful conclusion, according to Barron County dispatch logs.
Law enforcement officers were called to a home in the 2600 block of Tenth Avenue, about a mile and one-half east of Pokegama Lake, shortly after 10 p.m. Monday when a woman called 911 to report her father had armed himself and was allegedly suicidal.
The caller said the armed man had shot off a round before Barron County Sheriff's deputies arrived.
The caller, her boyfriend and her brother left the home and waited for law enforcement in a car at the end of the driveway.
When it was determined that the armed man was the only one left at the home, deputies briefly called for the Bearcat armored vehicle to go to the scene.
But the situation evidently calmed down before 11:30 p.m., and the Bearcat was recalled.
Later the same evening, the individual was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital Eau Claire, for a medical clearance before he was admitted to the L.E. Phillips Treatment Center on a voluntary commitment, dispatch logs added.
