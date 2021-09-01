From arts and crafts, to carnival rides and music, to roaring trucks and tractors, the Ridgeland Community Fair features 4 days of fun over Labor Day weekend. Scheduled events are as follows:
Friday, Sept. 3
Stipe’s Shows on the Midway, throughout the weekend.
8 p.m., Demolition Derby, Eldon Luer Field. Go to www.ridgelandfair.org for rules & classes. Admission: $10 per adult, $5 for children 12-under
Saturday, Sept. 4
8 a.m., Buddy Pond & Rodd Novak memorial run, Community Center; at 8 a.m., there will be a half-mile run for ages 7-under and a one-mile pre-teen run. At 8:30, all ages will compete in a combined event featuring a two-mile run and a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) run. The half-mile run is free. Entry fees for other events are $10 for ages 12-under and $15 for ages 13-up. Registration forms are at Crosby-Nelson Insurance or call (515) 949-1593.
8:30 a.m., Ridgeland Fair Tractor Ride. Registration is at Synergy Co-op. For information, call Ashley at (715) 949-1165.
11 a.m., Bean bag tournament at the street tent. Entry fee to the open doubles tournament is $20 per team. Call Adam at (715) 418-9330 for information.
9 a.m.-4 p.m., Arts & Crafts Farmers Market, one-half block south of the village park. Entry blanks available at Security Bank. For information, call (715) 529-1451
8 p.m.-midnight, free street dance at village park.
Sunday, Sept. 5
10 a.m., ecumenical church service, bring own lawn chair
9 a.m.-4 p.m. -- Art, Craft & Farmers Market continues
11:30 a.m., State sanction kids’ pedal pull under the Diamond Street tent. Free admission
7 p.m. National Tractor Pulling Association 50th annual sanctioned tractor and truck pull, Eldon Luer Field. Admission: $12 in advance, adults $15, 12-under $5 at the gate.
Monday, Sept. 6
9 a.m., Midwest Horse Pullers contest, Eldon Luer Field; admission, $5 per adult, $3 for children 12-under
9 a.m.-4 p.m. -- Art, Craft & Farmers Market continues
1 p.m., Grand Parade; call (715) 455-1084 for information.
2 p.m., Cabin Dwellers, live music under the tent.
