From arts and crafts, to carnival rides and music, to roaring trucks and tractors, the Ridgeland Community Fair features 4 days of fun over Labor Day weekend. Scheduled events are as follows:

Friday, Sept. 3

Stipe’s Shows on the Midway, throughout the weekend.

8 p.m., Demolition Derby, Eldon Luer Field. Go to www.ridgelandfair.org for rules & classes. Admission: $10 per adult, $5 for children 12-under

Saturday, Sept. 4

8 a.m., Buddy Pond & Rodd Novak memorial run, Community Center; at 8 a.m., there will be a half-mile run for ages 7-under and a one-mile pre-teen run. At 8:30, all ages will compete in a combined event featuring a two-mile run and a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) run. The half-mile run is free. Entry fees for other events are $10 for ages 12-under and $15 for ages 13-up. Registration forms are at Crosby-Nelson Insurance or call (515) 949-1593.

8:30 a.m., Ridgeland Fair Tractor Ride. Registration is at Synergy Co-op. For information, call Ashley at (715) 949-1165.

11 a.m., Bean bag tournament at the street tent. Entry fee to the open doubles tournament is $20 per team. Call Adam at (715) 418-9330 for information.

9 a.m.-4 p.m., Arts & Crafts Farmers Market, one-half block south of the village park. Entry blanks available at Security Bank. For information, call (715) 529-1451

8 p.m.-midnight, free street dance at village park.

Sunday, Sept. 5

10 a.m., ecumenical church service, bring own lawn chair

9 a.m.-4 p.m. -- Art, Craft & Farmers Market continues

11:30 a.m., State sanction kids’ pedal pull under the Diamond Street tent. Free admission

7 p.m. National Tractor Pulling Association 50th annual sanctioned tractor and truck pull, Eldon Luer Field. Admission: $12 in advance, adults $15, 12-under $5 at the gate.

Monday, Sept. 6

9 a.m., Midwest Horse Pullers contest, Eldon Luer Field; admission, $5 per adult, $3 for children 12-under

9 a.m.-4 p.m. -- Art, Craft & Farmers Market continues

1 p.m., Grand Parade; call (715) 455-1084 for information.

2 p.m., Cabin Dwellers, live music under the tent.