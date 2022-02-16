After some reconfiguration, a major development deal is moving forward in Rice Lake.
On Feb. 8 the City Council approved a developer’s agreement that will enable Chippewa Valley Orthopedics & Sports Medicine to build a facility on the south side of the city.
The proposal first came before the Council in January of 2021, but skyrocketing construction costs last year forced the developers to reconsider the plan.
“They planned to start last summer, but with the increase in costs they had to go back and reset,” said Doug Raether, a landowner of more than 22 acres open for development, north of Hwy. O and west of Wisconsin Avenue.
Chippewa Valley Orthopedics & Sports Medicine first proposed a 50,000 square foot medical campus in January of 2021. That has now been scaled down to 30,000 square feet.
The developers will front the cost of a nearly-3,000-foot extension of utilities and new roadway—Cedar Crest Drive and Vavia Drive—connecting Wisconsin Avenue to Decker Drive and Highway O to the south.
“There’s no cost to the city if development doesn’t occur,” said city administrator Curt Snyder. “The risk to the city is that we would have 2,880 feet of street we would have to maintain.”
But Snyder added that the road and utilities are presumed to create development at some point.
City officials and the developers are hoping that the medical facility will be the cornerstone for new development across about 60 acres that are part of a Tax Incremental District.
A TID (sometimes known as a TIF district) is a designated area where a property tax base value is set for each land parcel and then, for a set time period, property tax revenue derived from valuation exceeding the base goes to pay for development within the district.
The improvements lead to higher tax valuations, which pay for further development. Eventually the TID is retired and property value goes onto the municipality’s general tax roll.
Other property owners in the TID include Steven and Daniel Hazelwood, Don O. Johnson LLC, Mark and Barbara Johnson, Link Ford, Impact 7 and Westconsin Credit Union.
Most of the land in the TID is zoned for commercial purposes, but there will also be potential for residential development on part of the property.
Construction on the new infrastructure and medical facility is expected to begin this spring.
Raether and Stuart Schaefer, of Commonweal Development, are also involved in new commercial construction in the center of the Rice Lake near Walgreens, which will include Starbucks and other leases. Elsewhere, a True Value hardware store and VP Racing Fuels gas station is coming to the old Rainbow Home Center property on the north side of town and T.J. Maxx is coming to the Cedar Mall on the south side of town.
