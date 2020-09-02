Prevea Health is pleased to announce it is the recipient of the 2020 Employ Humanity Excellence Award, presented by Employ Humanity.
“After careful, deliberate consideration and review of employers across all industries, Prevea Health was chosen to receive this prestigious award for its excellence in competency, compassion and servant leadership during this year of adversity,” said Bill Marklein, Founder and CEO of Employ Humanity.
Employ Humanity, based in Plymouth, Wis., was founded to inspire emotional intelligence in humans and in the workplace, and to transform organizational cultures for the betterment of humanity with a focus on leadership, wellness and community involvement. The Employ Humanity Excellence Award, presented to one organization in the United States each year, provides appropriate recognition to employers committed to the comprehensive well-being of employees, industry and community.
“We are honored to accept this award, especially as it comes at a time when the well-being of all is more important than ever,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO of Prevea Health. “At Prevea Health, we are committed to the health and safety of everyone in our communities and will continue to protect, care for and educate all who need us throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Marklein added that Dr. Rai’s dedication to keeping communities informed during the COVID-19 pandemic is a significant contributing factor to Prevea Health receiving this honor. “Dr. Rai’s competence, accessibility, and high emotional intelligence during the COVID-19 pandemic have been a blessing to Wisconsin,” he said.
Under the leadership of Dr. Rai, Prevea Health, has collaborated with schools, businesses, public health leaders, members of the media and more across Wisconsin to provide medical guidance, education, care and resources during the pandemic. This includes free COVID-19 testing offered by Prevea Health in more than a dozen communities across the state.
