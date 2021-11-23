The North American International Livestock Expo (NAILE) took place Friday through Thursday, Nov. 5-18, 2021, in Louisville, Ken.
Three Barron County residents scored highly at the competition:
• Justyne Frisle, Prairie Farm, earned Top Overall Youth and Top Reasons Youth.
• Summer Hammann, Barron, was named Top Intermediate Showman.
• Alleah Anderson, Cumberland, entered a Jersey and earned the Reserve Champion award.
Frisle was part of the four-member all-Wisconsin dairy judging team, which earned Top Team Reasons, second place Overall Team, and first place team in the Ayrshire category.
Hammann is a member of the Poskin Jets 4-H club, Barron County Junior Holsteins, and Barron FFA. She brought home top honors as intermediate showman, and she was also in the top 10 with her home bred Jersey fall calf.
Hammann has been showing dairy cattle since she was 5 years old. She said that being a 4-H member has resulted in amazing friendships throughout the county and state. It has also opened the door to travel many places to compete.
Frisle earned the High Overall Individual as well as High Individual Reasons in the Youth division. She was also a member of the four-member 4H Dairy Judging Team that competed against other teams from across the nation. Her teammates are from Sheboygan, Wood and Dunn counties. The competition included placing 10 classes of dairy cattle and giving oral reasons on four of the classes.
Frisle, 18, is the daughter of Dean and Leslie Frisle, and is a senior at Prairie Farm High School. She is a member of the Peppy Pals 4H Club, the Prairie Farm FFA, and the Barron County Junior Holsteins. She said she has enjoyed all the fun times in the dairy project, made wonderful friendships, and learned many life skills.
Frisle thanked Steve Fronk for his years of dedication to coaching the Barron County youth, Jim Powers for the few practice sessions to polish her oral reason skills, Wisconsin 4H and the University of Wisconsin-Madison for financing the trip.
Next week: Information about Alleah Anderson, Cumberland, will appear on the News-Shield’s monthly Almena Page.
