The Ridgeland community will observe Veteran’s Day with an hour-long program at 2 p.m. Thursday Nov. 11, 2021, at Ridgeland-Dallas School,
Members of Willard Hinzman American Legion Post 511 will start the program when they march into the school gymnasium with the colors, according to Legion member Ray Glaser.
Rachel Waite, head teacher, will ask the veterans to introduce themselves and indicate their branches of service.
School children will perform and sing in a program that follows the introductions.
The ceremony ends with a flag distribution to the children. The flags had been on veteran graves during the past summer, and were retrieved and cleaned by members of the Legion Auxiliary.
