“Charging the Future” is the theme of Barron Electric Cooperative’s 86th Annual Meeting on Saturday, March 26, at the Barron High School.
Registration starts at 7 a.m. with a free breakfast, served by the Barron VFW. Members should bring their March electric bill statement to the annual meeting, which includes a barcode to register for the meeting or take a picture of the barcode. Members can also access their bill statement through SmartHub on their mobile device.
The business meeting will start at 10 a.m. Brent Ridge, President and CEO of Dairyland Power Cooperative, will be the guest speaker.
Director elections will be held for Districts 3, 6 and 9. View a newsletter online at barronelectric.com (news center) for more important annual meeting information.
A Kids’ Program is available for children ages 5-12 and includes games, crafts and face painting by Paula McDaniels. There will be two Fire Kids’ Tablets awarded.
Each member will receive an insulated tote bag. Members will have the opportunity to win one of 12 $100 electric bill credits. All members will receive a bag of cheese curds and an ice cream sandwich.
Bring a non-perishable food item for the Cumberland Food Pantry to help support those in need.
