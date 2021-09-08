The second annual Barron County Truck Show promises to be a ton of fun and help a local family in need.
The event is Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25, at the fairgrounds in Rice Lake.
Money raised this year will help the Carl and Alyssa Nelson family.
Carl Nelson, a Barron graduate and Dallas area resident, was diagnosed with tongue cancer in June of 2020. He has gone through multiple surgeries to replace his tongue and has undergone intensive chemotherapy and radiation.
According to the event website, “His treatments have been repeated setbacks, infections and frustrations. These medical treatments have been hard on the Nelson family. The Barron County Truck Show is hoping to show them what community is all about and help get this family back on their feet by helping to alleviate some of their financial burdens.”
The event starts Sept. 24 at 4 p.m., with food, craft vendors and a swap meet for truck stuff until 8 p.m. The public is also welcome to the drivers party, with DJ, from 7-10 p.m.
Sept. 25 the grounds open at 9 a.m., and Saturday features include face painting, silent auction, live auction, live music, a truck and tractor pull, semi light parade at 8 p.m., and live music by Austin Fire.
For event questions, contact Tony Tomczik at 715-419-3438 or Shayla Skjerly at 715-790-0315, or email barroncountytruckshow@gmail.com.
More information can also be found at www.barroncountytruckshow.com.
