Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m. will mark the opening of Barron Spotlighters’ production of the classic comedy Arsenic and Old Lace. The show will continue Feb. 1, 7, and 8 at 7:30 and Feb. 2 and 8 at 2:30 p.m. All performances will be held at the Barron Area Community Center.
“We gather in the living room of the Brewster home where we meet two charming spinster aunts, Abby and Martha Brewster, known by all including the local church pastor for their community charity. These innocent ladies also populate their cellar with the remains of socially and religiously “acceptable” roomers. In the story, we also meet their nephew, Teddy, who thinks he is Teddy Roosevelt, President of the United States, and who is in the process of digging the Panama Canal in the basement of the home, which conveniently provides “space” for the roomers. Add two other nephews, one with a girlfriend, and the other with an “accomplice” and a nasty disposition, a few cops, and a sanitarium director, and the hilarious mayhem develops from there.”
Director David Blumer has assembled a group of first time and experienced cast members, some of whom are known not only for their work with Barron Spotlighters, but also for work with the Red Barn and Northern Star Theatres. Cast are Beth Halverson, Jonas Heffernan, Mark Dobberfuhl, and Rita Sullivan from Barron; Cathy and David Mitchell from Almena; Tommy Yousten from Cumberland; Bob Rogers and Rachel Westberg from Chetek; Jessica Balts from Dallas; Doug Phillips from Rice Lake; Dick Reiten and Mark Drkula from Cameron; and Eric Anderson from New Auburn.
Advance reservations are not essential but are appreciated and can be made by contacting the Barron Spotlighters at barronspotlighters@gmail.com or 715-537-9212. Tickets are $13 for adults and $11 for children age 16 and under. To keep up to date on information about Arsenic and Old Lace, follow the Spotlighters on Facebook or check their web page at barronspotlighters.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.